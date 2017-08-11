Revenues from Snap Inc's video recording sunglasses Spectacles fell in the second quarter, adding to the disappointment felt by investors after it reported revenues and user growth that missed expectations.

On the earnings call for the June quarter, Snap's Chief Financial Officer Drew Vollero said: "other revenues were $5.4 million, substantially all of which was driven by Spectacles."

If we assume that all of this came from Spectacles sales, which cost $130, then around 41,500 pairs were sold in the second quarter.

"Other revenues" fell nearly 35 percent from the $8.3 million reported in the first quarter, which would assume around 61,800 pairs of Spectacles sold.

Snap executives only mentioned Spectacles once on the call with investors more focused on the worse than expected results. Revenue came in at $181.7 million and though that's up 153 percent year-on-year, it missed analyst expectations of $186.2 million.