Stocks rise for the first time in 4 days after tame inflation data

U.S. equities edged higher Friday as weak inflation data encouraged investors that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy lower for longer. Gains were muted as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea persisted.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 50 points higher, with Apple contributing the most gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow was on track to post its worst weekly performance since March 24.

The S&P 500 rose 0.30 percent with information technology and consumer discretionary leading advancers. The index stared at its biggest weekly loss since the election before the open.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.6 percent as large-cap tech stocks rebounded.

The Labor Department said on Friday the Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1 percent last month, versus expectations of a 0.2 percent gain. The index is a widely followed inflation metric.

"Because the numbers came in lower, the market saw that as an indication that the Fed won't raise rates in September," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private. "I'm not sure that the market believes that the Fed won't do anything to the balance sheet."