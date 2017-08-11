Trump: 'I'm not going to rule out a military option' in Venezuela

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela.

"We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option, if necessary," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf club on Friday.

The president did not answer a question about whether American troops would lead that potential operation.

"We don't talk about it. But a military operation, a military option, is certainly something we could pursue," he responded.

The Trump administration has issued sanctions against Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro, whom it calls a "dictator," and more than two dozen other former and current officials. The U.S. accuses Maduro's regime of violating human rights and subverting democratic processes.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.