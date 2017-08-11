The deteriorating security situation in Venezuela has opened more pathways to a potential collapse of the nation's lifeblood oil industry, experts say.
Last month, leftist President Nicolas Maduro installed a new constituent assembly empowered to rewrite the constitution and sweep aside critics. His regime has cracked down on opposition politicians and prosecutors. On Sunday, a group of soldiers and citizens attacked a military base in Valencia in the hopes of sparking an insurrection.
The deepening conflict and Maduro's march toward outright dictatorship threatens to escalate tensions among political factions and rip open divisions in the armed forces. Some observers fear that the country's ongoing economic and political crisis will descend into entrenched civil conflict.