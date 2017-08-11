The foreign oil companies that jointly operate and service Venezuela's oil fields have already begun paring back staff. Norwegian oil company Statoil and Italian driller Eni say there has been no change to their operations despite some foreign staff departing Venezuela. Chevron, Total and Repsol declined to comment or did not return requests for comment.

PDVSA can keep pumping for now because its workforce is overwhelmingly made up of Venezuelans. But analysts do not dismiss the possibility that domestic workers will stop showing up to oil fields.

"This country is sitting on a volcano, and anything can start it if the government handles something wrong," said Thomas O'Donnell, a fellow specializing in global energy systems at the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies.

The catalyst could be something as simple as a widespread electricity outage in an oil-producing region that sparks strikes or protests.

O'Donnell said strikes could also erupt if PDVSA fails to pay its workers, many of whom are scraping by as soaring inflation erodes their purchasing power. Work stoppages could occur even if the opposition finds its way to power, as unions seek to extract a better deal for it workers from new leaders, said Eurasia Group's Grais-Targow.