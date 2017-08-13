What to watch in markets this week: North Korea, retail earnings ... oh, and the Fed

It feels like anything but a summer vacation for Wall Street lately.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average ended their second-worst week of the year on Friday. The Nasdaq composite fell for the third straight week, marking its longest weekly losing streak since June 2016.

Investors and traders were rattled by rising tensions between the United States and North Korea, while lackluster inflation data made them reassess the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates later this year.

Meanwhile, earnings season continued as some of the biggest U.S. retailers, including, Macy's, Kohl's and Michael Kors, released their quarterly scorecards.

This week will be key for investors as they keep an eye on U.S.-North Korea tensions, try to figure out what's next for the Federal Reserve and digest more retail earnings.