Asian shares to focus on firmer dollar; Wall Street rises as risk aversion takes a backseat

Equities closed higher on Wall Street and the dollar firmed as risk aversion took a backseat ahead of Tuesday's Asia trading.

Major indexes stateside closed the Monday session significantly higher as investors looked past geopolitical tensions that had clouded markets for most of last week. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.62 percent, or 135.39 points, to end at 21,993.71, the S&P 500 rose 1 percent, or 24.52 points, to close at 2,465.84 and the Nasdaq advanced 1.34 percent, or 83.68 points, to finish the session at 6,340.23.

The dollar gained against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index edging up to 93.462 at 6:32 a.m. HK/SIN compared to levels around the 93.1 handle seen at the end of last week. The greenback also firmed against the yen, with the U.S. currency last fetching 109.70 yen. That was above levels around 109.15 seen last Friday, but still below the 110 handle seen before tensions ramped up.

"Traders cited the easing of tensions with North Korea as the war of words appears to have abated, but the move appeared to be a classic short covering rally as the dollar rebounded after several days of heavy selling," said BK Asset Management Managing Director of FX Strategy Boris Schlossberg in a Monday evening note.

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded near 12.4, down about 20 percent.