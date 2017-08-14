Dow futures jump 94 points as geopolitical tensions ease

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a strong open on Monday boosted by a solid performance seen from international markets as geopolitical tensions ease.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 94 points, while S&P 500 futures jumped 13.5 points. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 33.25 points as shares of Amazon, Tesla and Alphabet all rose in the premarket.

Meanwhile, investors took money away from gold, as futures for December delivery fell 0.6 percent to 1,286.10 per ounce after hitting a two-month high last week.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded near 13.1, down more than 15 percent. The index posted its largest weekly gain since December 2015 last week.Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield trading at 2.224 percent.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis stated that the current U.S. administration would continue to pursue diplomatic resolutions with Pyongyang.

On Sunday, the two U.S. officials wrote in a commentary piece published in the Wall Street Journal that "the U.S. has no interest in regime change or accelerated reunification of Korea."

Meanwhile, political tensions inside the U.S. heated up over the weekend as hundreds of white nationalists rallied in Charlottesville – an event which took a violent turn when at least one person was killed when a car drove into a group of counter-protesters.

Following criticism, U.S. President Donald Trump went on to condemn the "egregious display of hatred and bigotry" seen at the rally, when speaking to reporters, adding that there was "no place" in America to see these types of violent protests.

On the earnings front, JD.com, Sysco, Azul and WideOpenWest are set to publish their latest corporate reports on Monday. Meanwhile, no major data is set to come out on Monday.