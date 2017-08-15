Here are the CEOs who are still on Trump's councils and here are the CEOs who have left

The rhetoric between President Donald Trump and American executives continues to heat up Tuesday. Four executives have now resigned from White House business councils in the wake of the president's perceived lackluster condemnation of Saturday's deadly white supremacist rally.

It was two days after the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, when Trump called out by name the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Now, several executives have resigned from Trump's business councils, after the Monday morning lead of Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who said, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

Trump doesn't appear to be missing them, however, tweeting Tuesday he has, "many to take their place."

Other executives had previously resigned from the advisory councils because of the administration's immigration policies and Trump's stance on the Paris climate accord.

Here is what the executives had to say: