Here are the CEOs who are still on Trump's councils and here are the CEOs who have left

The rhetoric between President Donald Trump and American executives continues to heat up Tuesday. Four executives have now resigned from White House business councils in the wake of the president's perceived lackluster condemnation of Saturday's deadly white supremacist rally.
It was two days after the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, when Trump called out by name the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Now, several executives have resigned from Trump's business councils, after the Monday morning lead of Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who said, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
Trump doesn't appear to be missing them, however, tweeting Tuesday he has, "many to take their place."
@realDonaldTrump: For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!
Other executives had previously resigned from the advisory councils because of the administration's immigration policies and Trump's stance on the Paris climate accord.
Here is what the executives had to say:
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Liveris, who helped organize the initial meetings of the manufacturing council, announced Monday he will be staying on it. "I condemn the violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, and my thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and with the people of Virginia ... Dow will continue to work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of the communities where it operates – including supporting policies that help create employment opportunities in manufacturing and rebuild the American workforce."
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
The company announced Monday there will be no change in its engagement with the Trump administration.
Member of Strategic Policy Council.
Status: Unclear.
Dimon sent a memo to his employees on Monday saying, "We were all disturbed by the bigotry and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend and pray for the victims, their families and the healing of the community."
It went on to say, "As a firm, we have dedicated ourselves to advancing the American dream of economic opportunity for all."
Dimon did not indicate if he would remain on the president's council.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Ferriola condemned the violence over the weekend, saying he and Nucor "reject the hate, bigotry and racism expressed at the demonstration." He added that, "We believe a strong manufacturing sector is the backbone of a strong economy, and we will continue to serve as a member of the White House Manufacturing Jobs Initiative."
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Fettig, who is stepping down as CEO in October, said the company fosters an environment of acceptance and tolerance in the workplace and will continue on the council to "represent our industry, our 15,000 U.S. workers, and to provide input and advice on ways to create jobs and strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness."
Fettig did not specify whether he would continue in the role after stepping down.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Resigned Monday.
Frazier kicked off the recent round of resignations Monday morning when he announced in a tweet, "As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
Frazier, the only African-American CEO of a major pharmaceutical company, was attacked almost immediately by Trump on Twitter. The president wrote, in light of the resignation, Frazier will have more time to "LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Immelt stepped down as CEO on Aug. 1 but remained on the council, and GE said he will continue to do so while he is chairman. The company said, "It is important for GE to participate in the discussion on how to drive growth and productivity in the U.S."
Member of American Technology Council, Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Resigned Monday.
Krzanich became the third resignation Monday following Frazier and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank. He wrote in a blog post on Intel's website that he resigned "to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues." He added, "Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base."
Member of Strategic Policy Council.
Status: Staying on council.
McMillon said he would be staying on the council to "strongly advocate on behalf of our associates and customers, and urge our elected officials to do their part to promote a more just, tolerant and diverse society," in a statement posted on the company's website Monday.
McMillon also criticized the president for his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville, writing, "he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together."
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Morrison is staying on the council after denouncing the violence and "racist ideology" of the weekend's events. "We believe it continues to be important for Campbell to have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth," the company said in a statement.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Muilenburg plans to remain on the council, according to the company.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Resigned Tuesday.
Paul wrote in a tweet Tuesday, "I'm resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it's the right thing for me to do."
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Resigned Monday.
Plank resigned Monday evening, becoming the first person to follow Frazier's lead. Plank said, "Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics" and said he "will continue to focus my efforts on inspriing every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion."
Member of Strategic Policy Council.
Status: Staying on council.
Schwarzman said Monday he would be staying on the council. "I believe we need to find a path forward to heal the wounds left by this tragedy and address its underlying causes. Encouraging tolerance and understanding must be a core national imperative and I will work to further that goal," he said in a statement.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Staying on council.
Sutton condemned the violence over the weekend and is staying on the council to "work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of communities across the country by creating employment opportunities in manufacturing," spokesperson Tom Ryan said.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Assessing.
Trumka is assessing his current role on the council. "We are aware of the decisions by other members of the President's Manufacturing Council, which has yet to hold any real meeting, and are assessing our role. While the AFL-CIO will remain a powerful voice for the freedoms of working people, there are real questions into the effectiveness of this council to deliver real policy that lifts working families," he said in a statement.
Member of Strategic Policy Council.
Status: Unclear.
Weinberger did not specifiy if he was leaving the council, but sad he was "deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic, deplorable acts that took place in Charlottesville this weekend." He also added, "Now is the time for business leaders and government to unite to ensure we become stronger through our differences."
Other executives have resigned in the past for others reasons and some have stepped down as a result of leaving their company.
Member of Strategic Policy Council.
Status: Resigned June 1.
Iger left the council after the U.S. announced it would withdraw from the Paris climate accords, tweeting, "As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal."
Member of Strategic Policy Council.
Status: Resigned Feb. 2.
Kalanick was the first executive to resign from one of Trump's councils, citing backlash from associating with the administration in the wake of a controversial executive order concerning immigration. In a memo to staff, Kalanick wrote, "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."
Kalanick also rejected any ban on immigrants or refugees in the memo.
Member of Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.
Status: Resigned June 1.
Musk resigned from the council following Trump's announcement he would be withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord. Musk wrote in a tweet, "Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.
Bill Brown and Marillyn Hewson, members of the American Manufacturing Council, declined to comment to CNBC. Alex Gorsky, Greg Hayes, James Kamsickas, Richard Kyle, Doug Oberhelman, Michael Polk, Inge Thulin and Wendell Weeks, also members of the manufacturing council, didn't immediately return CNBC's request for comment.
Toby Cosgrove, Kevin Warsh, Jack Welch and Daniel Yergin, all members of the Strategic Policy Council, declined to comment to CNBC. Paul Atkins, Mary Barra, Larry Fink, Rich Lesser, Jim McNerney, Adebayo Ogunlesi and Ginni Rometty, members of the Strategic Policy Council, did not return CNBC's request for comment.