Trump: 'Not all of those people' protesting at Virginia rally were white supremacists

President Donald Trump on Tuesday adamantly defended his response to the deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia in a chaotic press conference.

Bickering with reporters, some of whom he called "fake news," Trump defended the protest that led to the violence and said some of the individuals carrying torches at the white nationalist rally did not have bad intentions.

"You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists and the press has treated them absolutely unfairly," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.