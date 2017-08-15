London's financial district is ‘hemorrhaging talent’ because of Brexit, warns UK job recruiter

The City of London, home to the U.K.'s largest trading and financial services, is suffering from a loss of professional talent due to Brexit, warns a U.K. job recruitment agency.

"The City is still haemorrhaging talent because of Brexit, and we risk losing jobs, too," said Hakan Enver, operations director at recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley Financial Services, in a press release published Tuesday.

The latest London employment monitor for July revealed the number of jobs and job seekers in the City, London's financial center, grew for the fourth consecutive month. The number of jobs available increased 1 percent month on month, compared to a decrease of 14 percent in the same month last year, while the number of professionals seeking jobs increased 12 percent.

However, over a year the number of professionals seeking a job in the financial capital is down 33 percent, while the number of jobs available has shrunk 11 percent, due to the uncertainty weighing on the economy.