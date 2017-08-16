After-hours buzz: LB, CSCO, SNPS & more

    ×

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of L Brands dropped more than 6 percent in extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings after the bell. The retailer, best known for its Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret brands, beat earnings and revenue estimates from Thomson Reuters, but lowered its guidance for 2017 and posted weak same-store sales comparisons.

    Shares of Cisco fell more than 2 percent in extended trading after the IT company posted underwhelming fourth-quarter earnings. While the company beat revenue estimates and matched earnings expectations, its revenue has now declined for seven consecutive quarters.

    Shares of Synopsys fell more than 3 percent in after-hours trading after hitting a 52-week intraday high. The automation company reported earnings of 75 cents per share on revenues of $695.4 million for its third quarter.

    ADRs of VipShop dropped more than 6 percent in extended trading after posting second-quarter earnings after the bell. The Chinese e-commerce company missed expectations on its bottom line, but beat revenue views.

    Shares of NetApp fell more than 1 percent in after-hours trading, despite beating Thomson Reuters estimates in its first-quarter earnings release. The computer storage services company gave a range of earnings guidance for its second quarter that was somewhat lighter than expected.

