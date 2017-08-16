    ×

    US Markets

    Wall Street set for a higher open, as investors shake off political turmoil and look to Fed minutes

    A trader looks up at a monitor while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A trader looks up at a monitor while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open on Wednesday, as investors shifted their attention to the upcoming FOMC minutes as turbulence in the U.S. political space continued to rumble on.

    While North Korea tensions may have shown signs of subsiding, President Donald Trump faces criticism from his latest set of comments surrounding the recent white nationalist rally in Virginia.

    In the president's latest news conference on Tuesday, Trump went on to again blame "both sides" for the deadly violence and chaos seen in Charlottesville over the past weekend.

    "You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group, you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent," Trump said.

    While a new batch of economic data is set to be a released on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the U.S. central bank's July meeting are set to take center stage during trade.

    Set to come out at 2.00 p.m. ET, investors will pore through the meeting's minutes to see what the Federal Reserve currently thinks about the state of the U.S. economy, and where their strategy could be heading.

    Aside from the Fed, housing starts, building permits and the New York Fed's Business Leaders survey are set to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET. Mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET.

    In financial news, Tencent Holdings, Target, Pershing Square Holdings, Cisco Systems and L Brands are some of the major brands set to release earnings.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    On the commodities front, oil prices posted solid gains on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude inventories, yet oversupply concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

    At 5.40 a.m. ET, U.S. crude hovered around $47.87 per barrel, while Brent stood around $51.22.

    In Europe, stocks were trading higher in morning trade, while Asia markets finished trade on a mostly positive note.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---