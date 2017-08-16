Wall Street set for a higher open, as investors shake off political turmoil and look to Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open on Wednesday, as investors shifted their attention to the upcoming FOMC minutes as turbulence in the U.S. political space continued to rumble on.

While North Korea tensions may have shown signs of subsiding, President Donald Trump faces criticism from his latest set of comments surrounding the recent white nationalist rally in Virginia.

In the president's latest news conference on Tuesday, Trump went on to again blame "both sides" for the deadly violence and chaos seen in Charlottesville over the past weekend.

"You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group, you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent," Trump said.

While a new batch of economic data is set to be a released on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the U.S. central bank's July meeting are set to take center stage during trade.

Set to come out at 2.00 p.m. ET, investors will pore through the meeting's minutes to see what the Federal Reserve currently thinks about the state of the U.S. economy, and where their strategy could be heading.

Aside from the Fed, housing starts, building permits and the New York Fed's Business Leaders survey are set to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET. Mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET.

In financial news, Tencent Holdings, Target, Pershing Square Holdings, Cisco Systems and L Brands are some of the major brands set to release earnings.