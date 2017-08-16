'It's all about him': CEO rips Trump over Charlottesville

When it comes to racism, anti-Semitism and fairness you can't walk a gray line: Don Peebles 2 Hours Ago | 03:55

It's time to rescind the benefit of the doubt for President Donald Trump, said the CEO and chairman of The Peebles Corporation.

"I'm disappointed in myself that I actually kept an open mind, because at the end of the day, he told us what he was going to do," CEO Don Peebles said Wednesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Trump's unwillingness to categorically denounce racism and anti-Semitism following a violent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday was "astonishing," Peebles said.

"When it comes to racism and anti-Semitism and fairness, you can't walk a gray line," he said.