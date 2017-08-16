'It's all about him': CEO rips Trump over Charlottesville

On Tuesday, in a freewheeling news conference that quickly drifted away from the planned subject of infrastructure, Trump defended his initial statement and said that the weekend protests included "very fine people on both sides."
"He did not articulate compassion for the young woman who lost her life," Peebles said. "He talked about himself and how her mother complimented him. Because it's all about him, not about this nation. It never has been — with him — about this nation. It's been about him."
Peebles is far from the only CEO to break ranks with Trump over his response to the violence in Charlottesville. On Wednesday, the administration's Strategic and Policy Forum, comprising 17 CEOs, voluntarily disbanded in order to "condemn" Trump's remarks.
The President's Manufacturing Council had been hemorrhaging CEOs as well, beginning with Merck's Kenneth Frazier, the only African-American CEO on the council.
After the Strategic and Policy Forum dissolved, Trump announced on Twitter that he was "ending both" groups "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople" in them.
Peebles said he had been cautiously optimistic about the president in the past that Trump's pro-business platform and experience could help minorities and women succeed in the economy but he could defend the president no longer.
"Our best days are ahead of us, and we always strive to be a more perfect nation," Peebles said, "and he clearly wants to take us back into a time where none of us want to be."