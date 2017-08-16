Josh Brown: Here’s why the market is mostly ignoring the Trump chaos

Josh Brown believes strong investor confidence in the power of large companies and CEOs is outweighing the turmoil in the President Donald Trump administration.



CNBC's Brian Sullivan asked the CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management why the market isn't significantly reacting to the latest executive resignations from corporate advisory councils Wednesday.



"Because multinationals are the new sovereigns Brian, that's why. We have trillion dollar companies that can raise hundreds of billions of dollars at will in the debt markets," Brown said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Wednesday.



"They've got boards of directors, CEOs who can function without somebody in Washington telling them what they need to do every five minutes."