HMD Global, the start-up that licenses Nokia's brand, launched a flagship smartphone on Wednesday, as it looks to establish itself as a major mobile player using the iconic brand.

The 599 euro ($702) Nokia 8 is going on sale in early September, potentially ahead of Apple's new iPhones which are set to be unveiled next month. Nokia is also stealing a march on Samsung which is gearing up to reveal the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone next month.

HMD's Nokia 8 has the following key specs:

5.3-inch display.

A camera that contains sensors made by Zeiss.

Dual camera mode that allows users to take pictures and videos using the front and back camera at the same time. HMD is calling this "bothie" mode rather than "selfie".

Ozo Audio which is three microphones to capture 360 degree sound. Ozo is the name of Nokia's expensive virtual reality camera used by Hollywood film studios. HMD has used the audio technology in their phone.

Four colors: matte silver, polished blue, matte blue, polished copper

The Nokia 8 will run Google's latest mobile operating system called Android O. HMD said that the phone will have pure Android, meaning that the company has not modified the software in any way, like many manufacturers do.

"We think with the Nokia brand and the combination of industry leading performance as well as immersive and innovative consumer experience, we will be immediately able to make a mark in the high end segment," Florian Seiche, acting chief executive of HMD Global, told CNBC in an interview ahead of the launch.

HMD was created last year by ex-Nokia execs who acquired the intellectual property required to make phones from Nokia. This included branding and technology. It has partnered with Foxconn to manufacture the devices.