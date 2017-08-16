The two-seater Phoenix is made from about 90 percent "recycled" parts according to the weight, according to Lundgren. For example, the frame of the car is a 1997 BMW 528i, which was a scrap car they purchased for $900. It uses an industrial motor typically used from mining equipment. A lot of the pieces came from vehicles four or five years ago rather than the latest technology.

"The thing is not about making the best possible car," Garcia admitted. "It's really to show the best value in recycled technology."

Lundgren tapped Garcia to help him on the project after finding his videos on YouTube. About four years ago Garcia, who previously worked as a carpenter and created parts for cameras, started turning old cars into electric vehicles and filming DIY guides for YouTube. Garcia had no experience with cars before and learned from, you guessed it, YouTube videos. He now works full-time on his channel, which has more than 100,000 subscribers.

"I think anybody could build a better car than ours," Lundgren said, "I think it seems there's a lot of magic when it comes to EVs (electronic vehicles), especially when people try and figure out how it works. They think it's difficult. If you just watch Jehu's channel, you can see you can make one yourself."