Hurricane Harvey has become a Category 3 storm as it approaches Texas. Travelers near the storm's path this weekend should assess costs and strategies for changing their plans.

The latest advisories from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center predict that Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast by late Friday or early Saturday and then "meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend." Forecasters warned that rainfall from Harvey is expected to trigger "life-threatening storm surges" and "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding."

The agency issued tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for areas of Texas and Mexico, as well as storm surge watches and warnings. It also advised consumers already in or bound for southwestern Louisiana to monitor the progress of the storm.

(NOAA recently raised its tropical storm and hurricane forecast for this year, predicting an "extremely active season." They expect 14 to 19 named storms, including 5 to 9 hurricanes and 2 to 5 major hurricanes. Harvey is the eighth named storm of the season.)