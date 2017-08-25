Tech teams around the world prepare to compete at the SpaceX Hyperloop competition

More than 20 teams developing pods to work on the hyperloop, the superfast transport system, are heading to California this weekend to test their devices at SpaceX's test track.

The student teams from universities and technology colleges around the world will be testing their pods to see who can achieve the maximum speed on the test track (without crashing).

SpaceX founder Elon Musk promoted the idea of the hyperloop in 2013. It involves using magnetic levitation to propel a pod through a vacuum tube at speeds of more than 700 miles per hour. Proponents of the idea suggest it will revolutionize the transportations of goods and people.

"It will change the way people work and commute. Imagine distances that were 5 hours away by car that become 15 minutes to 20 minutes away. It becomes something you can imagine yourself using to commute every day," Thomas Labot, engineering lead at rLoop, an online think tank working on the hyperloop , told CNBC during a phone interview.

"At the same time, the efficiency and the point-to-point transportation just allows you to move things very fast, very quickly and in a smart way."