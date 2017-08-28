    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
    Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher as investors key in on the effects of the massive flooding in Texas and what that is doing to energy markets. Gold is back over $1,300 an ounce.

    HURRICANE HARVEY

    -The Houston area is suffering from catastrophic floods with massive evacuations being ordered. The entire area from San Antonio to New Orleans is under flood watch or warning. FEMA expects more than 450,000 Harvey disaster victims to file for assistance. But Hannover Reinsurance says Harvey will be much less costly than Hurricanes Katrina or Sandy. President Donald Trump will visit Texas on Tuesday.

