Fort Lauderdale airport to remain closed until Tuesday, Jetblue cancels 900 more flights

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport announced in a tweet Monday it will remain closed until Tuesday.

Airports and airlines are working together to restore service in Florida after Hurricane Irma slammed the state, cancelling over 12,600 flights through Tuesday.

Miami international airport announced Sunday evening that no passenger flights would occur on Monday, saying "some airlines will fly personnel and crew members" as the airport prepares to resume.

Emilio Gonzalez, chief executive of Miami's busiest airport, tweeted on Sunday there was "sustained significant water damage throughout" the facility.

Jetblue said Monday it cancelled about 900 flights through Friday due to Hurricane Irma as airports come online and the airline moves crews and aircraft back to the state. The company says it is working closely with local authorities to determine airport conditions and ramp up flights in cities impacted by the hurricane.

Some flights to and from Florida cities will resume Tuesday, Jetblue noted, saying it would "work up to our full schedule" by the end of the week.

Delta tweeted Monday saying "service to Florida to resume," and the company's website detailed it plans to restart flights in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning.

Travelers can expect more cancellations next week as Irma heads toward Atlanta, the world's busiest airport.

The latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast shows Irma weakening to a tropical storm and passing over northwest Georgia on Tuesday morning. While it would be a weaker storm at that point, it could still disrupt operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

