    Apple iPhone X will be in 'severe short supply,' KGI says

    • The iPhone X might be in short supply when it launches.
    • One analyst says Apple's suppliers can only build 10,000 units a day.
    • The gold version is expected to be in particularly short supply.
    Apple's next high-end iPhone, which is expected to be introduced on Tuesday and called the iPhone X, according to leaks, may be very difficult to buy.

    According to a note from widely followed KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was obtained by MacRumors, Apple's suppliers are only able to build 10,000 iPhone X units per day. Kuo said this "means the model will remain in severe short supply for a while."

    This aligns with earlier reports, including from Kuo, that suggested Apple was having a difficult time manufacturing the phones. One constraint might be OLED panels, which are in short supply. UBS said in August that the high-end iPhone would be delayed until September, so it sounds like Apple has managed to work out some kinks.

    Kuo added that the "gold version of the OLED iPhone will encounter some production problems and will initially be available in extremely low volume," noting that it might even launch after the other iPhone X colors.

    The takeaway? Set your alarm to preorder the iPhone X right when it goes on sale — at least if you want to be the first on your block with one.

    CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

