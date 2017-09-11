Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are sharply higher this morning after it appears the worst was avoided with Hurricane Irma. Also, North Korea did not launch another missile test over the weekend as many feared. Gold has retreated from its 1-year high and is now at the $1,339 per ounce level. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has ticked back up to 2.09 percent.

IRMA LATEST

-Hurricane Irma is still dangerous, but it's weakened to a category one storm and should weaken more today to a tropical storm. Some 5.8 million people and businesses in Florida are out of power. AccuWeather predicts the total cost of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey could be as much as $290 billion. The Miami airport does not yet know when it will reopen. House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady is proposing tax breaks for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up a bit and at the $47 a barrel level. Gasoline prices fell a penny over the weekend to $2.66 a gallon, national average.