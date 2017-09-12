Apple event sends shares of wireless charging company down as much as 21 percent

Apple's official entry into the wireless charging market is a major blow for Energous.
After Apple provided details on Tuesday about the wireless charging capability in the latest iPhones, shares of Energous, the maker of WattUP wire-free charging, plunged as much as 21 percent.
Apple said it's using the Qi wireless charging standard, the technology that's also used for wireless charging in mobile devices from Samsung and other device makers. The company will start selling a wireless mat next year.