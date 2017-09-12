Apple event sends shares of wireless charging company down as much as 21 percent

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were also introduced on Tuesday, go on sale on Sep. 22. The iPhone X ships on Nov. 3.

An Energous executive in 2015 said that it was working with "one of the top five consumer electronics companies." That company is clearly not Apple.

Energous shares are highly volatile, frequently rising or falling by 5 percent or more in a day. The stock was briefly halted after Apple's announcement and then bounced around. It was down about 11 percent when the event ended.

The company is valued at $243 million.