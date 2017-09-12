European stocks finished Tuesday mostly higher as investors took stock of the impact of Hurricane Irma while tensions on the Korean Peninsula appeared to abate.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended trade up 0.52 percent, off session highs, while almost all sectors closed in the black.

The German DAX and the French CAC closed the session sharply higher, up 0.4 percent and 0.62 percent respectively; with most periphery bourses ending in the black too. The FTSE 100, however, came under pressure following the latest U.K. inflation data, finishing 0.17 percent down.