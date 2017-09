Apple is set to unveil its new iPhones on Tuesday — and you can watch the whole event as it unfolds.

Apple likely has a lot to talk about.

Apple's expected to launch three new iPhones, rumored to be named the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Apple Watch 3 is also reportedly on deck, with a 4G LTE option that doesn't require an iPhone to work. Apple will also likely talk a lot about iOS 11, augmented reality and the Apple TV.

It's easy to tune in from wherever you are. Here's how.