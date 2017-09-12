Trump could help the Democrats fix Obamacare. Here's what has to happen first

Now that Trump is making nice with the Democrats, a bipartisan solution to Obamacare could be more possible than we thought.

Here's what both parties have to come to terms with first.

Democrats will need to get past their mantra that Obamacare is only "imperfect" and admit that because of the design of Obamacare's markets, the insurance exchanges have failed to attract enough people to create affordable health insurance—and that just throwing more money into a failing system is not the answer.

They will have to admit that 40 percent of all American households make more than the subsidy cutoff of 400 percent of the federal poverty level and that the program has been particularly harmful to these people because their premiums and deductibles keep rising, making insurance unaffordable for them. They will also have to admit that Medicaid is not sustainable in its current form and severely needs long-term reforms in order for the federal government to be able to continue providing its share of the costs.

Republicans will have to admit that they can't unilaterally repeal and replace Obamacare. They will also have to admit that most American households not eligible for employer-based insurance, Medicare, or pre-Obamacare Medicaid cannot afford to buy health insurance on their own and the lowest income people cannot even afford the standard deductibles. They need to admit that even the pre-Obamacare health insurance premiums were unaffordable for most of these people. They will also have to recognize what the vast majority of Americans already know—the days of the insurance industry playing the sick against the healthy are over and should never return.