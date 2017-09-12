You'll be able to download iOS 11 on your iPhone and iPad beginning on Sept. 19

Apple's new iOS 11 operating system will be available to download on Sept. 19 for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 11 brings plenty of new changes that CNBC has covered in early-look videos. The most fun is likely to be support for augmented reality applications, which allow you to overlay digital apps on top of the real world.

iOS 11 on the iPad adds multitasking features that let you run multiple apps side-by-side and on top of one another, in addition to other functions such as drag-and-drop. On the iPhone, a new Control Center makes it easier to quickly access Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple TV controls.

iPhone and iPad users will be alerted when the new software is available, though they can also visit settings to manually check for a software update.

Apple's new software, much of which was revealed in June at Apple's annual developer conference, will also complement the new chips and cameras available on its latest line of phones. For instance, the new Face ID option on the iPhone X uses machine learning to animate emojis, while Apple's portrait mode allows users to take professional-looking photos by blurring the background.

— CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.