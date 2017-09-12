Hands-on with the iPhone X

    ×

    CNBC's Josh Lipton checked out the new iPhone X (pronounced "iPhone Ten") following Apple's press event on Tuesday.

    It's certainly a looker, with a new display that stretches across the entire front of the phone, and no home button for the first time since the iPhone came out in 2007. Instead, you'll use a feature called Face ID, which lets you look at the iPhone to unlock it. It's also advanced new cameras that will enable even better selfies and portrait photos.

    The iPhone X won't come cheap, though. It starts at $999 and won't begin shipping until November. Take a closer look in the video above.

