Apple's Face ID security technology may not prove popular with consumers

Apple presented a facial recognition system as a way for users to unlock the newly unveiled iPhone X, but such security measures may not prove popular with consumers.

Face ID uses advanced 3-D depth perception to scan the user's face. This process is designed to capture more data points and works faster than Apple's Touch ID system, which scans fingerprints.

It is the latest security measure to use biometrics, where technology uses a consumer's face, fingerprint, voice or their behavior to verify their identity, rather than relying on passwords and codes. It also highlights the shift in security culture in recent years, according to Ollie Hayler, business development director for PalmSecure Biometrics at Fujitsu Cyber Security & Enterprise.

"Where biometric solutions were once deemed futuristic and unsafe, it is now commonly accepted that neither using a combination of symbols, numbers and letters nor changing passwords periodically can keep accounts safe from cyber threats," he said in an email to CNBC.

"Passwords and PIN numbers are becoming a thing of the past as they can be copied, stolen, guessed or shared easily. Now thanks to biometrics, customers and businesses alike have a far more secure choice of authentication and verification."