One scenario could cause iPhone X buyers to switch to Android, senior analyst says

Apple enthusiasts may fork over $999 to get a new iPhone X in November — but if shipping dates stretch out to 2018, it could be a problem, one analyst said.

Apple rolled out three new handsets on Tuesday: the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and its high-end model, the iPhone X. While the iPhone 8 models begin shipping on Sept. 22, the iPhone X won't be sent out until Nov. 3, Apple said.

While that's not too long to wait for consumers who are entrenched in Apple's software systems, rivals like Samsung's handsets start to look a lot more attractive if they are more easily available before the holiday season, Toni Sacconaghi, senior technology research analyst at Bernstein, told CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" on Wednesday.

Like fellow industry watcher Gene Munster of Loop Ventures, Sacconaghi said that the delay might shift expectations between how many phones will be sold next spring instead of this winter.