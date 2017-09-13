US incomes are up, but not for everyone   

As a growing U.S. economy continues to generate higher incomes for millions of American households, not everyone is benefiting from the ongoing recovery.



Overall, the median household notched solid economic gains last year, building on improvement in 2015.



Incomes for a typical U.S. household, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2 percent in 2016 to $59,039, according to the latest Census data. The median is the point at which half the households fall below and half are above.



For the 2015-2016 period combined, the typical household's income rose by 8.5 percent or $4,600 – a bigger gain than any two-year period since the Census began collecting the data in 1967, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.



The gains also helped lift millions of households out of poverty, driving down both the poverty rate and the share of Americans not covered by health insurance.



The poverty rate fell last year to 12.7 percent from 13.5 percent, the Census said, cutting the number of people living below the poverty line by 2.5 million to 40.6 million. The share of households now living below the poverty line has fallen back to pre-recession levels, though it remains about 1.5 percentage points higher than its lowest point in 2000.