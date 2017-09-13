Federal response to Hurricane Irma 'awesome,' but we need more help, says US Virgin Islands governor

US Virgin Islands governor: Federal aid is here but we need more help 5 Hours Ago | 02:53

The U.S. Virgin Islands were pummeled by Hurricane Irma — and while the federal response has been "awesome," more assistance is needed, Gov. Kenneth Mapp told CNBC on Wednesday.

The Category 5 storm tore through the USVI last week, killing four people and causing widespread damage to infrastructure, including to a major hospital.

"We're getting help. We need more help," Mapp said an interview with "Power Lunch."

"We're reaching out to communities, and wanting to get more linemen sent in to help restore the power distribution system."

Mapp said about 90 percent of the lines and poles were down in St. Thomas and 50 percent were down in St. John.

St. Thomas and St. John in particular "'took a devastating blow from Hurricane Irma: blew homes out, tore roofs off, breached walls, took out windows," he said.

About 400 to 500 people are currently in shelters, and others are staying with people whose homes were not destroyed.

Mapp asked that people who'd like to help log onto USVIrecovery.org.

"This is going to be a long haul, but we are going to make it happen. We got through [hurricanes] Hugo and Marilyn."

— Reuters contributed to this report.