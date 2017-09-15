German industry leader calls for ‘strict and very serious’ Brexit talks, detail from UK

British negotiators need to better articulate their position on Britain's departure from the European Union, a German industry leader stressed Friday, echoing the frustrations of EU Brexit negotiators.

Dieter Kempf, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), said that he was still concerned by Brexit, citing the U.K. as Germany's most important trading partner in Europe.

"Of course we are concerned because the U.K. is one of our most important trade partners – or the most important trade partner in Europe for the German industry," he told CNBC Friday.

Kempf said that he would rather see a solution whereby Britain either remained a full member or a close partner of the EU.

"In our eyes we would better see an EU without a Brexit or let's say an EU with the U.K. as a strong partner. However the population in Great Britain has decided, so we have to deal with that."