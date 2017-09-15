US Treasury yields vary as investors digest latest data reports

    ×

    U.S. government debt yields were mixed on Friday, as investors pored over a new batch of economic data, while digesting the latest geopolitical news.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.206 percent at 11:13 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked lower to 2.777 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in August as Hurricane Harvey likely depressed car sales. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in August, versus a 0.1 percent increase expected, according to Reuters.

    Harvey is also being blamed for U.S. industrial output's fall in August, marking the first decline since January. Overall industrial production fell 0.9 percent over the month after a July increase revised upward to 0.4 percent.

    The Fed, using a combination of high-frequency plant output data and economic modeling, attributed about 0.75 percentage point of the decline to storm effects, said Reuters.

    Business inventories and consumer sentiment will then come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    North Korea fired a missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean on Friday. Japan's Prime minister Shinzo Abe has called on the United Nations to act.

    In commodities, oil prices were eking out slight gains on Friday, with prices being on track for weekly gains, as the clean-up after hurricanes in the U.S. got underway.

    Friday will also mark Quadruple Witching Day, as well as Quadruple Witching Hour, where during the final hour of stock market trading, stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single-stock futures expire.

    No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.

