Why Google's upcoming phone is more exciting than the iPhone X   

I'm more excited for Google's smartphone event on Oct. 4 than I am for the launch of the new iPhone X.

Leading up into Apple's event earlier this week, CNBC and most of the media knew all there was to know about what Apple had in store. Three iPhones were unveiled, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. No surprises there, aside from the naming scheme.

The two iPhone 8 models are minor upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone X looks exactly like every leaked image that cropped up all year, and what might have been surprises, like Face ID, were expected.

Don't get me wrong. I look forward to seeing it in person and maybe even buying one, but there really wasn't anything we didn't know about, and the whole unveiling was kind of yawn-worthy.

We even knew that the phone wouldn't launch in September (which is still a bummer.) The Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K were also leaked ahead of the event. CNBC even scooped an announcement Apple made about working with Stanford on new heart studies.

Google's Pixel 2, on the other hand, still remains a mystery.

The only reports I've seen suggest that the smaller model will be built by HTC, which manufactured both models of the Pixel this year. A larger Pixel 2 Plus (or whatever it might be named) will be built by LG, according to rumors.

It might not offer a fancy edge-to-edge display (or maybe it will?) but it will run Google's new Android Oreo operating system that looks more powerful and clean than ever before. Also, Google recently announced its own augmented reality tools, which I hope are discussed during the event.

Unlike Apple, Google is expected to adopt Qualcomm's latest modems that support next-generation Gigabit LTE networks, too. That means, as all U.S. carriers start rolling out networks with much faster data speeds (think 5x -to 10x faster than current speeds), you'll be able to use them. My guess is Google will talk a bit about VR, too, which Apple has yet to discuss.

But mostly, I'm excited because I don't really know much at all about what Google has in store. Whatever it gets up on stage and announces will be a surprise. That's exactly the opposite of what happened during Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X event.