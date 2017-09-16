Here's how the iPhone X compares to the Galaxy Note 8   

The iPhone X will hit the market in November just in time for the holidays, but it will be competing with several other high-end phones.

One is the Galaxy Note 8, which you can buy right now. It's a different device on many levels. It runs Android, so you don't have access to Apple's sprawling ecosystem. And it's much larger than the iPhone X.

There are significant similarities and differences between the two phones, so we thought we'd fill you in on how they compare.