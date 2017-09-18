Make the most of your Health Savings Account 7:04 AM ET Thu, 12 Nov 2015 | 01:41

If your finances seem a little under the weather this year, rising health care costs may be partly to blame.

Nearly 8 in 10 employees saw their health care costs go up in 2016, according to a new report from Bank of America. As a result, 56 percent say they are spending less or contributing less to their financial goals like saving for retirement or paying down debt.

"This is a big, big dilemma," said Victoria Fillet, a certified financial planner at Blueprint Financial Planning.

Not only are premiums increasing, employees who get health insurance at work are also covering a larger share of the cost. The average worker's financial contribution for his or her health insurance has swelled by 80 percent in the last 10 years, according to Kaiser's 2016 Employers Health Benefit Survey.