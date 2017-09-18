President Donald Trump seemed to butter up the United Nations Monday with a mostly complimentary set of official remarks ahead of his more anticipated address to the General Assembly on the issue North Korea Tuesday.

And that's when President Trump needs to strip away the flowery talk and be his usual blunt self. The blunter he is, the better chance the world might avoid another war.

Right now, the U.N. and the world needs Donald Trump to be Donald Trump.

That's because it's past time for someone to tell the U.N. General Assembly to its face how its very structure has helped to increase aggression and war-like behavior in the world. When individual members of the Security Council like China and Russia can veto meaningful measures to curb aggression time after time, that aggression is encouraged. And naturally, China and Russia have done just that when it comes to North Korea as they did last week by forcing a watering down of the harshest and probably more effective sanctions against Pyongyang.

Someone has to tell the U.N. that it bears tremendous responsibility for the nightmare that's developing in North Korea and potentially for its neighbors. Donald Trump seems to be the only major world leader willing to say such a thing. President Obama chose to hit other targets, including Donald Trump, in his U.N. speeches. And President George W. Bush spent so many years trying to cultivate and maintain U.N. support for the war in Iraq, that he was hardly in a position to harangue the General Assembly.

President Trump needs to get a critical mass of countries to support the U.S. and Japan in using a boosted military presence to deter Kim Jong Un without firing a shot. He must also call for even harsher sanctions with no interference from China and Russia. And, it's important that he remind world leaders that the alternative is likely a terrible war.

Of course with President Trump, his blunt talk can sometimes be conflated with rude and even crude words. The General Assembly needs to hear an honest and brutal assessment of its inability to truly pressure Kim Jong Un from his homicidal nuclear ambitions. But no good will come of personal insults and trash talk.