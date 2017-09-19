Yellen reappointment as Fed chair seen as more likely: Survey

In a significant change, 38 percent of respondents to the CNBC Fed Survey now expect President Donald Trump to reappoint Fed Chair Janet Yellen, up from 10 percent in the July survey.

And about 60 percent say the president should reappoint her.

The change comes after National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, once the favorite for the job, criticized Trump's response to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer. Recent reports suggest Trump has cooled on Cohn, and the president has continued to suggest he's considering reappointing Yellen.

The survey of 42 economists, fund managers and strategists conducted last week.