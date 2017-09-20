Work with your parents to set a budget before school starts. Stick to it. And don't forget to include travel expenses between school and home.

"I definitely think that if your parents are sending you money, you should budget it with them," said Makenna Lenover, a junior at Bryn Mawr College.

Teresa Mahler, a first-year student at the University of Pennsylvania's school of Social Policy and Practice, agreed.

"My mom makes me save my receipts and looks at my bank statement monthly, so if she sees I'm spending a lot on a certain category, like food or entertainment, she'll mention it to me and tell me to watch myself," she said.