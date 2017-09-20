Alphabet's Nest introduces new home security devices as CEO promises big increase in sales

The company also introduced a home security system called Secure, which combines motion detectors, a set of cameras, and a passcode-input device called the Nest Guard. Users can unlock the system by swiping a fob called the Tag over the Guard device.

The motion detector, known as Detect, is able to detect all sorts of motions at both short and long ranges. For instance, if it's placed on a window, it can detect when the window is opened, while if it's in a room it can tell if somebody's moving through that room. Nest claims this sets it apart from other products on the market.

The company also announced that its intelligent personal assistant, the Google Assistant, is coming to the indoor camera. That brings Alphabet into more direct competition with the Amazon Echo class of devices, which include Alexa.

The company is promoting these devices as being easy to use, overcoming the traditional view of connected home devices as complicated geeks-only toys. "Tough on bad guys, easy on you," said Nest co-founder Matt Rogers.

Prices vary depending on the combination of products you buy. For instance, the outdoor camera alone is $349, while the complete Secure package with all those products costs $598.

Nest CEO Marwan Fawaz forecast that the company will ship more products this year than in last two years combined. "Security is an industry desperate for innovation," Fawaz said.

Google acquired Next for $3.2 billion in cash in early 2014. Nest co-founder Tony Fadell stepped down in June 2016, after the company failed to quickly refresh its product line, and the former Apple executive faced criticism over an alleged mercurial management style.

Nest named Fawaz, a cable industry veteran, to replace Fadell. This is the first major new product line for Nest since Fawaz took over, although the company did release a less expensive version of its smart thermostat earlier this year.