China is refusing to cede ground as US issues trade threats

The long-term battle on trade between the U.S. and China shows no sign of ending as a war of words ensued this week between the two.
First, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer called China an "unprecedented" threat, because of the "sheer scale of their coordinated efforts to develop their economy, to subsidize, to create national champions, to force technology transfer and to distort markets."
Then China countered, repeating its long-held stance that the bilateral relationship is good for both sides. "The nature of China-U.S. trade relations is mutually beneficial," said Lu Kang, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry. "China and the U.S. should work together to uphold authority of the WTO rules."
China refuses to be ruffled by what the U.S. has to say, as Beijing is more keen than ever to maintain stability ahead of a major leadership shuffle in a few weeks' time. But the U.S. doesn't look like it plans to simmer down anytime soon, especially as President Donald Trump is expected to visit China later this year and the two sides prepare to sit down at the negotiating table.