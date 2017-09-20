Twitter invited a robot chef named Sally to cook for employees in its cafeteria

Twitter invites guest chefs to cook at the company cafeteria periodically. The latest was a salad-making robot called Sally from Chowbotics, a food automation startup.

Twitter booked Sally rather than a human on Tuesday in recognition of the company's Hack Week for engineers, according to the company's global food program manager, John Dickman.

Twitter typically books local chefs who come in to promote cookbooks, restaurants or to share a taste of their signature recipes. Past guests have included vaunted chocolatier Jacques Torres, and culinary talents from the San Francisco Bay Area including Richie Nakano, Tomoharu Shono and Tanya Holland.

Sally was the first robot to make the cut.

Sally isn't a droid that chops ingredients Benihana-style with knives on its arms. Instead, it looks like a souped-up refrigerator with a clear window where users can see cartridges full of prepped, fresh ingredients. Sally dispenses these in precise quantities to match a user's custom order. The system features a touchscreen display where users swipe through recipes, but they can also opt to build their own salad.