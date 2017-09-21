This easy trick helped one 26-year-old save $18,432 in 6 months

It's difficult to save money when what you really want to do is spend it. There's nothing fun about not going to the movies or giving up your daily Starbucks run. But what if saving was the fun part?

For one millennial, this mindset meant turning saving money into a game.

David of Zero Day Finance, who goes by only his first name online, uses a simple, relatively moderate strategy to minimize his spending. The 26-year-old New Yorker commits to at least one "zero spend" day a week, during which he actively avoids buying anything — even a morning coffee or an item from the drug store.

David tracks his progress with the challenge on his blog, where he racks up zero-spend days and pushes himself to have as many as possible each week. By gamifying his spending, he stays motivated to save.