    US Markets

    US stocks slip as investors worry about December rate hike

      Dow hits all-time high at open   

      U.S. stocks fell slightly on Thursday after the Dow Jones industrial average touched a record led by bank stocks. Investors are now betting on another rate hike from the Federal Reserve by December.

      The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29 points, with Apple and Procter & Gamble contributing the most to the losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.29 percent, with information technology and telecommunications contributing the most to the losses.

      The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6 percent, with shares of Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook all down.

      The Fed announced Wednesday it will begin rolling off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet starting in October. The central bank did not raise its benchmark interest rate from its current 1 percent to 1.25 percent target, however, its updated rate forecast showed that another hike this year is likely.

      The announcement was a little more hawkish than traders had anticipated, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to jump higher. However, yields were steady to lower as trading began Thursday.

      "December is definitely in play," wrote Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "This shows a Fed who is still comfortable with near-term hikes but is also acknowledging the structural challenges facing the economy that could ultimately limit the number of interest rate hikes. Market probability of a December rate hike increased to around 60 percent."

      Financial stocks are expected to be active again following hawkish comments from the central bankers as higher interest rates generally correlate with increased profits for the sector. Shares of JPMorgan and Citigroup both climbed over 1 percent immediately after the announcement.

      Regional banks were on pace for their fifth straight day of gains for the first time since Feb. 15.

      "I think the financials are certainly the canaries in the mine," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "Another area to watch is the dollar. In that sense, some of the industrial stocks may be an indicator of general strength."

      McCain reiterated that the markets may have been surprised by the Fed's more aggressive stance in light of improving inflation metrics.

      Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images
      The central bank's comments lifted the greenback Wednesday. The U.S. Dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance versus a basket of other currencies, jumped about 0.75 percent Wednesday and notched a two-month high against the Japanese yen. To be sure, the move upward comes after months of declines; the index is down nearly 10 percent since January and gave back some of that move on Thursday.

      Investors are also keeping an eye on information technology. Shares of Alphabet fell 0.37 percent after subsidiary Google announced late Wednesday that it signed a $1.1 billion cooperation agreement with Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC to bolster its smartphone and emerging hardware business.

      Nvidia was the worst performer in the S&P 500 after Tesla is working with AMD to develop its own AI chip for self-driving cars; shares fell 3.2 percent. Currently Tesla vehicles use Nvidia graphics processing units as part of the Autopilot self-driving hardware.

      Apple is being scrutinized for its upcoming launch of the Apple Watch Series 3, which reportedly has an issue that could prevent the device from placing and receiving phone calls and text messages. The technology giant's stock weighed down the Dow, falling 1.7 percent.

      U.S. weekly jobless claims fell by 23,000 to 259,000, below expectations of 300,000.

      CNBC's Gina Francolla and Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

