US stocks slip as investors worry about December rate hike

U.S. stocks fell slightly on Thursday after the Dow Jones industrial average touched a record led by bank stocks. Investors are now betting on another rate hike from the Federal Reserve by December.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29 points, with Apple and Procter & Gamble contributing the most to the losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.29 percent, with information technology and telecommunications contributing the most to the losses.

The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6 percent, with shares of Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook all down.

The Fed announced Wednesday it will begin rolling off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet starting in October. The central bank did not raise its benchmark interest rate from its current 1 percent to 1.25 percent target, however, its updated rate forecast showed that another hike this year is likely.

The announcement was a little more hawkish than traders had anticipated, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to jump higher. However, yields were steady to lower as trading began Thursday.