Top VC deals this week: Electric scooters, Slack, and a Chinese self-driving car firm

Gogoro raised $300 million in a series C round led by Temasek Holdings, and joined by Al Gore's Generation Investment Management group, Sumitomo and others. Gogoro makes electric scooters and battery-swapping kiosks where users can charge or swap them out.

SoftBank poured $250 million into Slack, the workplace collaboration platform that competes with Microsoft-owned Yammer and Facebook's Workplace. The deal valued Slack at $5.1 billion.

Patreon, a crowdfunding platform, raised $60 million, TechCrunch reported. Other crowdfunding sites, including Kickstarter or GoFundMe let users raise money for a project or a cause. Instead, Patreon helps creatives raise money from subscribers for products that are ongoing like a podcast, or a webcomic.

Chinese Autonomous driving firm JingChi raised $30 million in angel funding, China Money Network reported, and has targeted a Series A round of $100 million. The company's founder, Wang Jin, was formerly the general manager of Baidu's autonomous driving unit.

Food-tech startup MealPal raised $20 million in a series B round of funding led by Menlo Ventures. The company's customers can order and carry out meals from restaurants for just $6.

C2Sense raised $3.2 million for its "digital nose" that detects gas compounds. Among other things, its technology can alert food makers when ingredients are about to go bad, or construction workers when toxic gases are in the air.