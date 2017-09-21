Trump announces order to expand authority to target North Korea

[The stream has ended.]
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order aiming to cut off funding for North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
Read more:
Trump unveils order aiming to cut off funding for North Korean missile program
