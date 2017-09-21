Why the German election has room for a negative surprise

For many the German elections are a done deal. Chancellor Angela Merkel will win and Germany will once again be the anchor of stability for another four years.

But, the devil is in the detail.

She will need a coalition partner or two and all alternatives don't look like a walk in the park. Many observers suggest that it could take as long as 100 days to form a government.

Merkel officially has no favorite although her CDU (Christian Democratic Union) party has had a long tradition of getting together with the FDP (Free Democratic Party). According to current polls both parties would have enough votes to form a coalition government.