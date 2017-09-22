    ×

    Apple CEO Tim Cook: iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 are sold out in some places

    • Apple CEO Tim Cook continued his tradition on Friday of visiting an Apple Store on the day of a big product launch.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook continued his tradition on Friday of visiting an Apple Store on the day of a big product launch.

    "I am thrilled," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton on Friday. "Here's what we're seeing right now. The watch with LTE — the Series 3 Watch — we are sold out in so many places around the world. And we're working really hard to meet demand. We've sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we've got good supply there. You can see what's going on here this morning — I couldn't be happier."

    Cook appeared in Palo Alto, Calif. to greet shoppers and employees as the iPhone 8 hit shelves. Employees cheered and did the "wave" and Cook, beaming, played along.

    "Our users are really smart, so they can decide what they want, and we try to help guide them in our stores and I'm sure the carriers are doing the same thing. But we really like what we're seeing," Cook said.

    Cook also said that a glitch in the new watch's cellular connectivity, a bug that was picked up on by some reviewers, doesn't appear to be stemming demand for the product.

    "The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update," Cook told CNBC. "It has to do with the handoff between Wi-Fi and cellular, and we'll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases. I've been using it for quite a while and it works great. So we're very happy about it."

