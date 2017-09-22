Apple CEO Tim Cook: iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 are sold out in some places

Apple CEO Tim Cook continued his tradition on Friday of visiting an Apple Store on the day of a big product launch.

"I am thrilled," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton on Friday. "Here's what we're seeing right now. The watch with LTE — the Series 3 Watch — we are sold out in so many places around the world. And we're working really hard to meet demand. We've sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we've got good supply there. You can see what's going on here this morning — I couldn't be happier."

Cook appeared in Palo Alto, Calif. to greet shoppers and employees as the iPhone 8 hit shelves. Employees cheered and did the "wave" and Cook, beaming, played along.