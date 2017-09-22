'I am afraid': First far-right party set to enter German parliament in over half a century

Angela Merkel looks all but certain to take a fourth term in office as chancellor of Germany following an election on Sunday but many Germans are worried that a nationalist, ring-wing party could also gain a lot of votes.

Only founded in 2013, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is currently polling in third place and is expected to gain enough votes to enter the national Bundestag for the first time. If so, it will be the first nationalist, right-wing party to enter the German parliament since World War II.

Campaigning on an anti-immigrant, anti-euro stance, the AfD has become something of a protest party in Germany, mopping up voters on both sides of the political spectrum who feel disenfranchised and disaffected by Merkel's policies over recent years.

While left-wing parties like the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have seen some of their traditional voter base (working-class voters from more industrial parts of the country) go towards the AfD, so too has Merkel's conservative alliance of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) with some voters finding her liberal immigration policy hard to swallow.

In particular, Merkel's decision in 2015 to allow over 1 million refugees, mainly coming from the Middle East, to enter the country during Europe's migrant crisis did not go down well with many voters. In addition, many Germans have resented what they feel is their country's propping-up of the euro zone following bailouts of countries like Greece, Portugal, and Ireland.